Left Menu

Nepal: Indian Consulate organizes grievance redressal event in Birgunj

As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, India organized an "Open House for Consular Grievances" in Birgunj, Nepal on December 25, the Indian Consulate General informed on Saturday.

ANI | Birgunj | Updated: 25-12-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 20:24 IST
Nepal: Indian Consulate organizes grievance redressal event in Birgunj
Indian Consulate General in Birgunj, Nepal organized an 'Open House for Consular Grievances.'. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, India organized an "Open House for Consular Grievances" in Birgunj, Nepal on December 25, the Indian Consulate General informed on Saturday. The Indian Consulate in a release said the Open House was chaired by Consul General Nitesh Kumar.

The purpose of the event was to redress the non-routine grievances of the aggrieved Indian nationals living in Nepal. The Consulate release said grievances of around thirty Indians working in the factories of Parsa and Bara were redressed during the program. Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is a series of events to be organised by the Government of India to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence.

The Mahotsav will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari throughout the length and breadth of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global
4
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021