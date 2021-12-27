Left Menu

Peru registers 71 total cases of Omicron variant

Peru confirmed 22 new cases of Omicron, bringing the total number of infected people with the COVID-19 variant to 71, Health Minister Hernando Cevallos reported Sunday.

ANI | Lima | Updated: 27-12-2021 07:49 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 07:49 IST
Peru registers 71 total cases of Omicron variant
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Peru

Lima [Peru], December 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Peru confirmed 22 new cases of Omicron, bringing the total number of infected people with the COVID-19 variant to 71, Health Minister Hernando Cevallos reported Sunday. Cevallos said that three of the new cases were detected in the Peruvian town of Sullana in the department of Piura, and "apparently all are from a single-family."

He added that he has been in communication with the regional health department to ensure necessary measures are taken to prevent the variant from spreading in the town. Most Omicron cases in the country have been concentrated in the Lima metropolitan area and Callao, a port city near the capital, though it is likely already present in other regions.

Of all the cases of Omicron identified so far in Peru, 77 per cent of patients had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. After the appearance of the Omicron variant, Peruvian authorities decided to expedite the application of a third vaccine dose to stop a possible new wave of the disease.

Peru had registered 2,278,807 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 202,488 deaths from the disease as of Saturday, according to the latest data from the ministry of health. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
COVID-19: Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

COVID-19: Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021