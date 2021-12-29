Left Menu

Iran condemns Israel's raid on Syrian port

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned Israel's recent attack on Syria's port of Latakia.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 29-12-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 23:07 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Tehran [Iran], December 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned Israel's recent attack on Syria's port of Latakia. "The leaders of the Zionist regime (of Israel) do not stand the stability, security and tranquility of the region," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said according to the ministry's website.

This action of Israel is an attack on a UN member state and a clear violation of its sovereignty, he said, adding that in the meantime, it is considered as an "inhuman and immoral act." Khatibzadeh urged the international community to take necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such attacks that endanger regional peace and security.

Israel fired missiles from the Mediterranean on the commercial port of Latakia in Syria early Tuesday, hitting the container terminal and igniting a fire. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

