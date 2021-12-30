Left Menu

Nine killed in road accident in Chile

A road accident in the town of Peumo, in the O'Higgins region in central Chile, killed nine and seriously injured two, the Chilean government reported on Wednesday.

ANI | Coquimbo | Updated: 30-12-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 09:36 IST
Nine killed in road accident in Chile
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Chile

Coquimbo [Chile], December 30 (ANI/Xinhua): A road accident in the town of Peumo, in the O'Higgins region in central Chile, killed nine and seriously injured two, the Chilean government reported on Wednesday. According to Ricardo Guzman, an official from the O'Higgins region, a large truck and a van carrying workers collided and fell into a ditch, causing the deaths of eight people.

Another person died after being transferred to Rancagua Hospital near the accident site. "When arriving at the scene, there were approximately 11 injured. We verified that eight deceased in the place and three people were in critical condition," said Peumo fire brigade captain Luis Maldonado.

The Chilean Labor Directorate announced that it will investigate the incident. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; Chinese ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021