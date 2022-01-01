Left Menu

Pakistan faces 5th COVID-19 wave amid COVID spike

In view of the rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, Pakistan is now facing the fifth wave of coronavirus, and cases may peak in late January or early February, local media reported citing health experts.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-01-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 11:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In view of the rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, Pakistan is now facing the fifth wave of coronavirus, and cases may peak in late January or early February, local media reported citing health experts. According to Samaa TV, Islamabad on Friday reported 34 new cases of the Omicron variant. At least 66 of the total cases have been reported from Islamabad so far.

On Thursday, eleven members of a single-family were tested positive for the Omicron variant in Karachi. They were infected with the Omicron variant from Lahore. Karachi East Deputy Commission on Friday issued a notification to impose smart and micro-smart lockdown in certain areas of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block-7 for two weeks, Samaa TV reported.

It further reported that under the lockdown order, authorities have restricted the free movement of people living in the area, all businesses except shops selling food and medicine have been closed, public transport has been banned, and pillion riding is no longer allowed. Earlier, on Friday, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) informed that Pakistan reported 515 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths. (ANI)

