China: Xi'an authorities vow supply to daily necessities amid COVID-19 lockdown

The authorities of Xi'an city of China have pledged to ensure the supply of daily necessities as the lockdown in the city entered its tenth day. So far, seven patients in the recent Covid-19 epidemic resurgence in Xi'an have been treated, cured and transferred to Xi'an Qinhuang Hospital for ongoing health monitoring, Global Times reported.

Most of the 1,444 locally reported cases are patients with mild or moderate symptoms, with 11 severe cases and two in critical condition critically sick, according to a briefing by local authorities on Saturday. On China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo, some local residents posted photos of the fresh produce they received on the first day of 2022.

The city has launched five rounds of citywide nucleic acid testing since December 21. Local officials imposed tough curbs on travel for those within or leaving the city starting from December 23, in an effort to curb the spread of the infection. Some have voiced dissatisfaction about the inconvenience caused by following the city's lockdown as local residents faced challenges in buying fresh produce and daily necessities, according to media reports.

According to the city government, supplies of essential goods remain adequate, and officials had begun arranging for grocery deliveries to households for free from Tuesday. (ANI)

