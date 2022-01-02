Left Menu

Russia registers 18,233 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia registered 18,233 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,537,966, the federal response center said Sunday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 02-01-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 14:50 IST
Moscow [Russia], January 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 18,233 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,537,966, the federal response center said Sunday. Moscow recorded 1,824 new cases, which is the highest number among the Russian regions, followed by 1,468 cases in St. Petersburg and 1,364 in the Moscow region.

On Saturday, the response center reported a daily tally of 19,751 new cases. In the last 24 hours, 811 deaths of patients with COVID-19 and 26,976 discharges were confirmed across the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

