Imran Khan government's popularity nosedives amid tension with military establishment

Fifty-five per cent Pakistanis have declared performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as under par, 13 per cent above par, while 32 per cent found it according to their expectations, according to a fresh survey, conducted by Ipsos. The survey results made public on Saturday showed that 46 per cent of dejected people said they had voted for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the 2018 elections. People said the provincial governments and the opposition parties also fail to come up to their expectations during the last three years, according to News International.

Further, every three Pakistanis out of five said they were disappointed by the provincial government's performance. Also, 56 per cent of people showed their dissatisfaction with the opposition parties performance during this period. The survey was conducted from December 18 to 24, 2021, and 1,100 people were interviewed for the purpose. Those showing dissatisfaction with the government performance consisted of 56 per cent of Pakistan Muslim League ( Nawaz) voters, 47 per cent of Pakistan People's Party voters and 51 per cent other parties' voters, according to News International.

Sixty-three per cent of Pakistanis showed displeasure at provincial governments' performance apart from the Federal government, 10 per cent found performance above par while 27 per cent declared it according to the expectations reflecting the performance of the Imran Khan government. A large majority of criticising the provincial governments' performance, 82 per cent, belonged to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. Seventy-five per cent in Sindh and 52 per cent in Punjab were found dissatisfied with their provincial governments' performance.

Fifty-six per cent of people found the opposition performance under par, 15 per cent above par and 29 per cent said it was according to their expectations, according to News International. (ANI)

