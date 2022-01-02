Left Menu

Omicron, Winter Olympics could be on clash with China's zero-Covid strategy

Omicron and Winter Olympics could be on a collision course with China hoping to implement a zero-Covid strategy ahead of the games.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 02-01-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 22:51 IST
Omicron, Winter Olympics could be on clash with China's zero-Covid strategy
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Omicron and Winter Olympics could be on a collision course with China hoping to implement a zero-Covid strategy ahead of the games. Perhaps it was naive to expect that China's rigid approach to fighting Covid-19 complete with locking down millions of people and using invasive surveillance to keep tabs on citizens would not eventually cause problems for the host of the 2022 Winter Olympics amid an ongoing global pandemic, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, China is battling one of its worst outbreaks of the year in Xi'an, a city 600 miles southwest of Beijing, where 13 million residents are currently on lockdown. However, the long-term strategy will continue to slow economic growth and potentially stir social unrest. Last week the World Bank cut growth forecasts for China, citing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and poor performance in the property sector.

On the other hand, China Communist Party (CCP) remains very much present at home. The massive security apparatus installed over the years to monitor dissenters and law-breakers, and more recently people in quarantine or lockdowns is second to none. An unrivalled network of at least 567 million CCTV cameras While China has announced only a handful of Omicron cases so far, its zero-Covid strategy could face serious challenges if the highly contagious variant starts spreading more widely there. This is particularly troubling since Omicron is proving resistant to China's Sinovac booster vaccine.

It is something the International Olympic Committee and national teams need to ask themselves before boarding flights to Beijing. That is, if the flights are even still operating, according to CNN. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022