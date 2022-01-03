Left Menu

China reports 101 new COVID-19 cases

China on Sunday reported 101 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 03-01-2022 08:05 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 08:05 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
China on Sunday reported 101 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday. Of the new local cases, 92 were reported in Shaanxi, and nine were reported in Zhejiang, the commission said, reported Xinhua.

No new suspected cases or new deaths from COVID-19 were reported, it added. Also reported were 60 new imported cases in 13 provincial-level regions, according to the commission, reported Xinhua.

Meanwhile, NHC reported on Saturday 175 new community infections with confirmed clinical symptoms for December 31, bringing the total number of local symptomatic cases in mainland China in the past week to 1,151, reported Al Jazeera. Despite an arsenal of some of the world's toughest COVID-19 measures, a coronavirus surge was witnessed in Xi'an, a city of 13 million, reported Al Jazeera.

The city, under lockdown for 10 days as of Saturday, has reported 1,451 local symptomatic cases since December 9, the highest tally for any Chinese city in 2021. (ANI)

