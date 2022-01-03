Iran refuses to recognize Taliban govt until it is inclusive

Iran on Sunday said that Tehran will not recognize the current Taliban government (Islamic Emirate) unless it's inclusive. The Iranian Ambassador Bahadur Aminian made the remarks in a special interview with Tolo News in Kabul.

Aminian said that Tehran might persuade other countries to recognize the Afghan government if the Islamic Emirate brings reforms to its governance structure. "If a group comes (to power) and the group is (comprised) of a single ethnic group and all other ethnic groups are not included in the government, we don't accept it, and, therefore, we benevolently call on the Taliban rulers to form an inclusive government," he said.

Further, he said that the current economic crisis will pave the way for extremism, particularly for Islamic State - Khorasan (IS-K), reported Tolo News. "If the economic problems remain, it will cause more migration. If the economic problems remain, they will cause extremism, which will not only threaten Afghanistan but also the region," he said.

Meanwhile, the Taliban said that Aminian's remarks are an attempt to interfere in Afghan affairs. "Is the government or the cabinet of Iran based on other people's definition of inclusive?" said Inamullah Samangani, Deputy Spokesman for the Islamic Emirate.

"Every country has their own definition of inclusive government based on their national interests," he added. "This government should be inclusive based on the Afghan nation's wishes, not based on foreign countries' interference," said Sayed Javad Husseini, leader of Hezb-e-Adalat wa Tawsa, reported Tolo News.

Taliban, who are desperate to seek international recognition, and have time and again been reminded that respect for women and human rights, establishing inclusive government, not allowing Afghanistan to become a safe haven of terrorism are the preconditions for the recognition set by the international community. (ANI)

