Left Menu

Several students injured in clash between two groups at Islamabad university

A large number of students were wounded in a fight that broke out between two groups at a university in Islamabad on Monday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-01-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 17:12 IST
Several students injured in clash between two groups at Islamabad university
Pakistani flag. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A large number of students were wounded in a fight that broke out between two groups at a university in Islamabad on Monday. The clash broke out during a protest at the International Islamic University in Islamabad, Samaa News reported.

"Some men with sticks started screaming and attacking us all of a sudden," a student said. Videos obtained by SAMAA TV show students punching, kicking, and pushing each other during the chaos. They were chanting slogans as well.

According to the University's rector that the fight started in connection to another scuffle that took place a the Quaid-e-Azam University last week. "The police reached the site on time and defused the situation. We will ensure action is taken against the students who started the fight," he said, adding that the varsity won't tolerate politics on the student level at any cost. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022