Omicron-driven fifth wave has started in Pakistan: Authorities

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in the country, Pakistani authorities have warned that Omicron-driven fifth wave has started.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-01-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 17:50 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in the country, Pakistani authorities have warned that Omicron-driven fifth wave has started. The National Command and Operation Centre, the principal body governing the policies and implementation of the national COVID-19 effort of Pakistan, held a meeting on Monday and discussed the epidemic curve chart data, national vaccine strategy and disease prevalence across the country after 708 cases were recorded in a single day - the highest since October 30 when 733 infections were detected, The News International reported.

The meeting also reviewed the spread of disease and it is revealed that "the fifth wave of COVID-19 which is Omicron-driven is spreading at a great pace." During the last three days, the NCOC said, the positivity ratio in Karachi has reached from 2% to 6% with the maximum number of positive cases.

It urged people to get vaccinated, wear masks and keep social distancing to avoid the spread of the fifth wave of coronavirus. It was shared that vaccinated people are less affected by Omicron. The country recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day since October 30, as 708 infections were detected during the last 24 hours, the NCOC data showed Monday.

The statistics issued by the NCOC suggested that 45,643 diagnostic tests were conducted overnight, during which 708 people tested positive for coronavirus. The latest infections pushed the positivity ratio of the country to 1.55%.

Meanwhile, two patients succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death tally to 28,943, while 144 patients recuperated, which placed the number of total recoveries at 1,257,168. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

