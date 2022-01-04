Left Menu

Omicron cases in Pakistan rise to 352 amid 5th COVID-19 wave concerns

Pakistan has reported 352 cases of Omicron variant COVID-19 so far, a senior health ministry official said.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-01-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 23:01 IST
Omicron cases in Pakistan rise to 352 amid 5th COVID-19 wave concerns
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has reported 352 cases of Omicron variant COVID-19 so far, a senior health ministry official said. Rana Muhammad Safdar, director-general of health at the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, said that a total of 352 Omicron cases have been reported as of Tuesday, reported Xinhua.

He added that a majority of cases were detected in major cities across Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, and the capital Islamabad. Rapid reaction teams are tracing contacts and quarantining people while smart lockdowns are also being implemented in impacted locations. He said that vaccination is the best way to stop the disease from spreading.

Earlier on Monday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the nerve centre of Pakistan's COVID-19 response said that the fifth wave of COVID-19, propelled by the Omicron variant, is spreading rapidly across the country, according to the Chinese news agency. The NCOC has urged provinces to meet their vaccination targets as soon as possible in order to minimise the spread of the disease and said that those who have been vaccinated are less susceptible to Omicron. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global
3
First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the de...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Defending champ Swiatek advances in Adelaide, Svitolina out; Tennis-Kyrgios out of warm-up event for Australian Open due to asthma and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Defending champ Swiatek advances in Adelaide, Sv...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022