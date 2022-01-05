Hong Kong bans flights from 8 countries, including India, amid Omicron concerns

Hong Kong on Wednesday announced a two-week ban on incoming flights from eight countries, including India, as the world continues to witness a surge in the Omicron variant of COVID-19. According to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, flights from eight countries will be banned from landing in Hong Kong starting from January 8 for 14 days, Xinhua reported.

HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the flight suspension at a press conference. She said that the ban will affect passengers from Australia, Britain, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines and the United States, including transferring passengers, as per Xinhua. Lam further said that the decision on the flight suspension was made because of a rapid change in the local COVID-19 situation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hong Kong reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 12,761. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)