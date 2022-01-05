Left Menu

Hong Kong bans flights from 8 countries, including India, amid Omicron concerns

Hong Kong on Wednesday announced a two-week ban on incoming flights from eight countries, including India, as the world continues to witness a surge in the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

ANI | Hong Kong | Updated: 05-01-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 16:30 IST
Hong Kong bans flights from 8 countries, including India, amid Omicron concerns
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong on Wednesday announced a two-week ban on incoming flights from eight countries, including India, as the world continues to witness a surge in the Omicron variant of COVID-19. According to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, flights from eight countries will be banned from landing in Hong Kong starting from January 8 for 14 days, Xinhua reported.

HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the flight suspension at a press conference. She said that the ban will affect passengers from Australia, Britain, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines and the United States, including transferring passengers, as per Xinhua. Lam further said that the decision on the flight suspension was made because of a rapid change in the local COVID-19 situation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hong Kong reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 12,761. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022