Afghanistan's humanitarian situation worsens, UN collects USD 1.5 billion to address challenges

At a time when the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is worsening day by day due to the lack of concrete assistance, the United Nations has said that they have so far collected USD 1.5 billion to address the Afghan situation, a media report said.

ANI | New York | Updated: 05-01-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 16:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
At a time when the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is worsening day by day due to the lack of concrete assistance, the United Nations has said that they have so far collected USD 1.5 billion to address the Afghan situation, a media report said. Stressing that the ongoing freezing winter in Afghanistan will make people's life more challenging in the Asian nation, spokesperson of UN Secretary-General Stephen Dujarric has said that the UN Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has so far collected USD 1.5 billion.

Dujarric also said that recent snowfall has affected most areas in Afghanistan and that flights to Kabul have been delayed, reported Khaama Press. Emphasizing that the UN had provided foodstuff to 7 million Afghans in December last year, the spokesperson also said that the UN's humanitarian agencies will continue providing humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.

"Aid of cash, foodstuff, and other relief assistance is still being provided in different areas of Afghanistan," Dujarric said. Currently, half of the Afghan population is starving and needs urgent assistance to survive especially because the freezing winter has been hitting Afghanistan, reported Khaama Press. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

