Jaishankar speaks to Bhutanese counterpart, assessed continuing progress in Development Partnership

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had a conversation with the Foreign Minister of Bhutan Dr Tandi Dorji on Wednesday where they assessed the continuing progress of their Development Partnership. Both the sides also exchanged New Year greetings.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 18:03 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had a conversation with the Foreign Minister of Bhutan Dr Tandi Dorji on Wednesday where they assessed the continuing progress of their Development Partnership. Both the sides also exchanged New Year greetings. "A warm conversation and New Year greetings exchange with the foreign minister of Bhutan. Assessed the continuing progress in our Development Partnership. Our unique relationship stands even stronger amid the Corona challenge.", tweeted the EAM Dr S Jaishankar.

India and Bhutan share unique and exemplary bilateral relations, which are based on mutual trust, goodwill and understanding. In line with India-Bhutan unique and special relations, the Government of India ensured continuous supply of trade and essential items to Bhutan, despite COVID-19 related lockdowns.

Last year, an Indian Air Force aircraft delivered the first consignment of 150,000 doses of Covishield vaccines to Bhutan, making it the first country to receive the gift from India, which was received by Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering. There is close bilateral cooperation in the educational and cultural fields between India and Bhutan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

