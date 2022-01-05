Left Menu

In phone conversation with German Chancellor, PM Modi expresses interest in meeting him for inter-govt consultations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz on Wednesday. PM Modi congratulated Scholz on his appointment as Chancellor, exchanged New Year wishes and expressed his interest in meeting the Chancellor soon for bilateral inter-governmental consultations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 22:23 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz on Wednesday. PM Modi congratulated Scholz on his appointment as Chancellor, exchanged New Year wishes and expressed his interest in meeting the Chancellor soon for bilateral inter-governmental consultations. According to a press release, PM Modi also expressed his appreciation for the immense contribution of former Chancellor Angela Merkel in strengthening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and looked forward to continuing this positive momentum under the leadership of Scholz.

"Prime Minister also conveyed his good wishes for the New Year to H.E. Chancellor Scholz and to the German people and looked forward to meeting him soon for the next meeting of the bilateral inter-governmental consultations," the press release read. The two leaders agreed that there was significant synergy in the governance priorities announced by the new German Government and India's own economic vision. They reviewed the potential of ongoing cooperation initiatives, including promoting investment and trade links.

They also agreed on the potential for further diversifying cooperation and exchanges in new areas. In particular, they expressed the hope to commence new cooperation initiatives in the areas of Climate Action and Green Energy, to enable both countries to achieve their respective climate commitments. (ANI)

