S. Korea reports 4,126 more COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 4,126 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 653,792.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 06-01-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 12:12 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Seoul [South Korea], January 6 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 4,126 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 653,792. The daily caseload was down from 4,444 in the previous day amid the tightened anti-virus measures.

The recent resurgence was attributable to small cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area. Of the new cases, 1,150 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 1,496 and 273 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 1,012, or 25.7 percent of the total local transmission. Among the new cases, 195 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 18,271.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 882, down 71 from the previous day. Forty-nine more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 5,887. The total fatality rate was 0.9 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 44,291,971 people, or 86.3 percent of the total population, and the number of fully vaccinated people was 42,757,523, or 83.3 percent of the population. The number of those who received booster jabs was 19,673,906 people, or 38.3 percent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

