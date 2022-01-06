EAM S Jaishankar reviews bilateral partnership with his Nigerian counterpart

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar reviewed bilateral partnership and exchanged New Year greetings with his Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama on Thursday. Jaishankar, in a statement, said that he is looking forward to an early Joint Commission Meeting in Nigeria's capital city, Abuja.

"Nice speaking to FM Geoffrey Onyeama of Nigeria. Conveyed greetings for 2022 and reviewed the development of our special relationship. Look forward to an early Joint Commission Meeting at Abuja.", tweeted EAM Dr S Jaishankar. Notably, India and Nigeria enjoy warm, friendly and deep-rooted bilateral relations. Both the countries are large developing and democratic countries with multi-religious, multi-ethnic and multi-lingual societies.

Last Year India, a world pharmacy, was at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 and came out as an emerging player in becoming a key supplier of vaccines to many countries on a commercial and humanitarian basis. In March last year, Nigeria received 3.92 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' from the Serum Institute of India. Under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries. (ANI)

