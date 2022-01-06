Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Bhutan's Thimphu

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Bhutan's capital Thimphu, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed on Thursday.

ANI | Thimphu | Updated: 06-01-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 21:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bhutan

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Bhutan's capital Thimphu, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed on Thursday. According to NCS, an earthquake occurred 68 km southwest of Thimphu.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 06-01-2022, 20:16:11 IST, Lat: 26.97 and Long: 89.24, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 68km SW of Thimphu, Bhutan," NCS tweeted. No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

