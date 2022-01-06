TLP echoes extremist narratives in Pakistan after Lankan man's lynching over blasphemy

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Divisional President Abid Raza Qadri said that Mumtaz Raza Qadri, security personnel, who had assassinated Punjab governor Salman Taseer over blasphemy row, has spoken the heart of the entire Muslim world, reported Pakistan vernacular media. He added that how sinful a Muslim maybe, but can never tolerate blasphemy.

Abid criticized Pakistani authorities for sentencing Mumtaz Qadri for an act that is permissible and appreciated in Islam. In the 1400 years history of Islam, not a single example is available of such a punishment for a person who killed a blasphemer.

Today the souls of Iqbal and Jinnah are asking us whether they had established Pakistan for such crookedness where a protector of the Sanctity of Prophet is termed terrorists and punished, said Pakistan vernacular media. The Imran Khan government removed TLP late last year from the list of organizations linked to terrorism after signing a deal with the outfit that resulted in outrage from the opposition parties. The removal came after weeks of violent protests by the TLP in Pakistan which led to the deaths of a number of police personnel and caused massive unrest in the country. (ANI)

