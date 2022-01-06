Left Menu

Indonesia reports 533 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Indonesia on Thursday confirmed 533 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,264,669, according to the country's Health Ministry.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 06-01-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 22:57 IST
Jakarta [Indonesia], January 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia on Thursday confirmed 533 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,264,669, according to the country's Health Ministry. The ministry reported that the death toll from COVID-19 in the country rose by seven to 144,116, while 209 more people have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,115,358.

With the government's accelerated national vaccination programs, more than 167.99 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 115.55 million have taken the second doses. Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country, the Indonesian government has so far administered over 284.85 million doses, including the third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

