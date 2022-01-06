Left Menu

Hong Kong reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong on Thursday reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 12,832, data from the Center for Health Protection showed.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong, January 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Hong Kong on Thursday reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 12,832, data from the Center for Health Protection showed. The new cases consist of 28 imported cases and five cases epidemiologically linked with an imported case.

Thirty of the cases involved mutant strains while the mutation test results of three cases are pending. A total of 250 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past 14 days.

Since the launch of a mass inoculation program in February 2021, more than 4.96 million people, or 73.7 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while about 4.68 million, or 69.6 percent of the eligible population, have taken two doses. Meanwhile, 474,272 people in Hong Kong have taken a booster shot as of Thursday. (ANI/Xinhua)

