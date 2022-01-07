Left Menu

China reports over 170 COVID-19 cases

China on Thursday reported 174 cases of COVID-19.

Updated: 07-01-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 12:49 IST
China on Thursday reported 174 cases of COVID-19. As per the National Health Commission daily report on Friday, China reported 116 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 58 new imported cases, reported Xinhua.

Of the new local cases, 57 were reported in Shaanxi, 56 in Henan, and three in Zhejiang, the commission said. Also reported were 58 new imported cases in 13 provincial-level regions, according to the commission, reported Xinhua.

Six suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were newly reported in Shanghai, said the commission. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

