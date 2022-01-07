Delay continues in processing standard UK visitor visas: British High Commission in India

The British High Commission in India said that standard UK visitors visas continue to experience a substantial delay in processing due to exceptionally high global demand. It also confirmed that the majority of Super Priority and Priority visa applications are still being assessed within their respective service standards of the end of the next working day or five working days.

Taking to Twitter the High Commission said: "UK Visa Update: Due to extremely high global demand, standard UK visitor visas continue to experience a significant delay in processing. The vast majority of Super Priority visa applications and Priority visa applications are still being assessed within their service standards - end of next working day or five working days respectively." Furthermore, the High Commission gave details of the website and also apologized for the inconvenience.

"We are working to process applications as soon as possible. We are unable to offer updates on individual cases. In cases of emergency, please contact https://www.gov.uk/contact-ukvi-inside-outside-uk for help. Please note that this is a chargeable service. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and recognise that facing delays is really difficult for our customers.", it tweeted. Considering the high global demand High Commission has said that customers and partners are not required to make any travel-related payments, such as flights or accommodation until they acquire their visa.

"Partners and customers are not required to make any payments linked to travel (such as flights or hotels) until they have received their visa. This is existing travel UK advice but is particularly relevant during the current situation," the High Commission tweeted. (ANI)

