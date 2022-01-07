Left Menu

Armenian PM Pashinyan discusses Kazakhstan situation with Putin

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone and discussed the situation in Kazakhstan.

ANI | Yerevan | Updated: 07-01-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 16:27 IST
Armenian PM Pashinyan discusses Kazakhstan situation with Putin
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Rssian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone and discussed the situation in Kazakhstan. "Pashinyan and Putin discussed the situation in Kazakhstan, as well as the progress in implementing joint steps within the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization]," Sputnik quoted, according to the Armenian Cabinet of Minister's statement on Friday.

Pashinyan, as the current rotating chair of the CSTO, officially gave the order to begin the peacekeeping mission in protest-hit Kazakhstan. In the same light, Armenia's permanent representative to the United Nations informed the organization of the CSTO mission in the Central Asian country. Hundreds of citizens and military personnel were injured and killed in Kazakh city of Almaty during the recent riots, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday expressing his condolences to the families of those killed during the protests, Sputnik reported.

Kazakhstan is witnessing a massive protest over soaring fuel prices across the country. The protest took place in the western town of Zhanaozen against the doubling of the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which most Kazakhs use as car fuel, Al Jazeera reported.

Amid nationwide agitation in Kazakhstan, protesters earlier pulled down the statue of the country's first President Nursultan Nazarbayev. A state of emergency has been declared in the country in the light of the eruption of this violent protest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022