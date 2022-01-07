11 injured in bus accident on Kabul-Takhar highway

At least 11 passengers were injured in a bus accident on the Kabul-Takhar highway, local media reported on Friday. Taking to Twitter, Tolo News reported that the incident took in Kunduz in Khan Abad district.

