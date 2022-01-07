Left Menu

11 injured in bus accident on Kabul-Takhar highway

At least 11 passengers were injured in a bus accident on the Kabul-Takhar highway, local media reported on Friday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 07-01-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 18:26 IST
11 injured in bus accident on Kabul-Takhar highway
  • Afghanistan

At least 11 passengers were injured in a bus accident on the Kabul-Takhar highway, local media reported on Friday. Taking to Twitter, Tolo News reported that the incident took in Kunduz in Khan Abad district.

"At least 11 passengers were injured in a bus accident on the Kabul-Takhar highway on Thursday, said health officials. It occurred in Kunduz in Khan Abad district," Tolo News tweeted. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

