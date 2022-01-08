Left Menu

Germany appoints first Commissioner for 'Sexual and Gender Diversity'

Germany appointed Sven Lehmann, a Green Party lawmaker as a Federal Government Commissioner for the Acceptance of Sexual and Gender Diversity, a first of its kind position in the country's history.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 08-01-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 14:18 IST
Germany appoints first Commissioner for 'Sexual and Gender Diversity'
Sven Lehmann, Green Party lawmaker (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany appointed Sven Lehmann, a Green Party lawmaker as a Federal Government Commissioner for the Acceptance of Sexual and Gender Diversity, a first of its kind position in the country's history. The appointment was announced on Wednesday and Lehman will be in charge of a national LGBTQ+ action plan. This is the first time a commissioner for queer affairs has been appointed.

"Everyone should be able to live freely, safely, and with equal rights," Lehmann said after accepting the role, reported DW News. The lawmaker will also be the driving force behind the government's National Action Plan for Sexual and Gender Diversity.

Since 2017, he has served in the Bundestag as a member of the Green Party. From 2018 to 2021, Lehmann served as the Greens' parliamentary group's spokesperson for LGBT and social policy, alongside Ulle Schauws. In addition, he will also coordinate policy projects impacting the LGBTQ+ community with government departments.

"We also need a broad strategy to combat hatred directed at groups -- which explicitly includes 'queerphobia'," Lehmann said. The plan was previously laid out in Germany's month-old government, which is made up of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens, and the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP), reported DW News.

"Germany should become a pioneer in the fight against discrimination," the agreement reads. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022