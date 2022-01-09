Left Menu

Counter-terrorist operation scaled up in Kazakhstan's Almaty: Reports

Forces have scaled up their counter-terrorist operation in Kazakhstan's Almaty with security personnel being deployed at all checkpoints to prevent the escape of militants, reported Sputnik.

ANI | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 09-01-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 11:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

The control of all entrances and exits from the city has been taken by law enforcement authorities. Suspects are being detained and are taken to the headquarters.

It came after nearly 300 people were detained in Kazakhstan as they attempted to cross the country's border on January 6-7, according to Kazakh Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev. Officials seized firearms, stolen items, including cell phones and large sums of money, both in domestic and foreign currencies, were seized from them. More than 5100 people have been so far detained during the unrest in the country this week, reported Sputnik.

Kazakhstan witnessed large-scale protests this week as thousands of people flooded streets against soaring liquefied petroleum gas prices, forcing the Central Asian country's cabinet to resign. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

