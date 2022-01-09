Earthquake strikes China's Qinghai, 9 injured

A total of nine people have been injured as of Sunday noon after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake jolted Menyuan County in northwest China's Qinghai province on Saturday, local media reported citing authorities. Eight of them have been discharged from the hospital, and one was hospitalized for medical observation, according to a press conference held by the provincial government on Sunday.

Xinhua reported that the earthquake affected a total of 5,831 people in the province, and 65 people from 16 households whose homes were damaged have been relocated. A total of 217 houses were seriously damaged. Part of local roads, bridges and water pipelines were also damaged to varying degrees, Xinhua news agency.

More than 5,000 people and more than 1,100 vehicles have been involved in emergency response after the quake, it added. (ANI)

