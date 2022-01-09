Left Menu

Earthquake strikes China's Qinghai, 9 injured

A total of nine people have been injuried as of Sunday noon after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake jolted Menyuan County in northwest China's Qinghai province on Saturday, local media reported citing authorities.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 09-01-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 19:20 IST
Earthquake strikes China's Qinghai, 9 injured
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

A total of nine people have been injured as of Sunday noon after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake jolted Menyuan County in northwest China's Qinghai province on Saturday, local media reported citing authorities. Eight of them have been discharged from the hospital, and one was hospitalized for medical observation, according to a press conference held by the provincial government on Sunday.

Xinhua reported that the earthquake affected a total of 5,831 people in the province, and 65 people from 16 households whose homes were damaged have been relocated. A total of 217 houses were seriously damaged. Part of local roads, bridges and water pipelines were also damaged to varying degrees, Xinhua news agency.

More than 5,000 people and more than 1,100 vehicles have been involved in emergency response after the quake, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022