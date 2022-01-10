Left Menu

Afghanistan's National Resistance Front denies meeting with Taliban in Iran

Afghanistan's National Resistance Front (NRF) on Monday denied meeting between Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi and the head of the NRF in Iran.

Afghanistan's National Resistance Front (NRF) on Monday denied meeting between Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi and the head of the NRF in Iran. Spokesperson of NRF Sibghatullah Ahmadi told Hasht-e-Sub (Afghan newspaper) that no meeting between the two has been conducted in Tehran, reported The Khaama Press.

Taliban spokesperson Bilal Karimi had also denied the meeting in Iran. Earlier, it was rumoured that Amir Khani Motaqi who is visiting Iran at the official invitation of the country, is supposed to meet Ahmad Massoud and another leader Ismail Khan, reported The Khaama Press.

The acting Afghan Foreign Minister leading a high-level delegation met with Iran's foreign minister and discussed political, economic, trade, transit, and refugees. Amir Khan Motaqi is supposed to leave for Qatar to attend a meeting on Afghanistan that will also be attended by China, the US, and Russia, reported The Khaama Press.

On Saturday, clashes between the Taliban and National Resistance Front (NRF) broke out in Afghanistan's Panjshir province, Sputnik reported citing local media. According to Afghan Aamaj News sources, the Taliban attacked the NRF in Anaba district of Panjshir, Sputnik News Agency reported.

In November 2021, the Afghan National Resistance Front said that more and more people were joining the organization to fight the Taliban rule, with members of the NRF gathering in Panjshir, Kapisa, Parwan, Badakhshan, Balkh, and Baghlan provinces, as per the media outlet. The Taliban took over Afghanistan after entering Kabul in August 2021, leading to the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani led government and mass evacuations. (ANI)

