Foreign Secy Shringla calls on Bhutanese Economic Affairs Minister, discusses economic ties including hydropower sector

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla called on Minister for Economic Affairs of Bhutan Lyonpo Loknath Sharma, during the latter's visit to India, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that both the leaders discussed economic cooperation, with a special focus on the hydropower sector.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla called on HE Lyonpo Loknath Sharma @BhutanMoeaMinister for Economic Affairs of Bhutan during the Minister's visit to India. Discussions covered economic cooperation, with special focus on the hydropower sector," Bagchi tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)