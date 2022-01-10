Left Menu

PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal urges Government's allies to part ways with ruling party

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday has urged the Government's allies to part ways with the ruling party and to bring about a vote of no-confidence to send the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) packing, reported local media.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday has urged the Government's allies to part ways with the ruling party and to bring about a vote of no-confidence to send the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) packing, reported local media. Iqbal in a statement issued on Sunday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of deceiving the public and said that the Pakistan Government will not be able to collect taxes, and now that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has postponed the review of its agreement with Pakistan, "this is a great opportunity for us", reported The Express Tribune.

The party summoned a meeting of the Opposition at Parliament House on Monday. "Today, I want to appeal to the allies of the Government, Pakistan has a unique opportunity," Iqbal said. Iqbal said that if Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) are concerned about the people of Pakistan and the country's sovereignty, then separate from the government, reported The Express Tribune.

Stressing that once the Government is replaced, he said that Pakistan can request the IMF to review this agreement emphasizing that the existing agreement is based on the "incompetence" and "failure" of this government. Iqbal also blamed the current government for IMF's strict conditions. With regard to the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) autonomy, the PML-N leader said that Pakistan's sovereignty is at stake, stressing the government's allies to oppose the ruling party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

