Iran upset at slow progress in nuclear talks: Foreign Ministry

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday that the government was unhappy with the pace of the talks that seek to salvage the nuclear deal with six world powers.

Updated: 10-01-2022 18:40 IST
Tehran [Iran], January 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday that the Government was unhappy with the pace of the talks that seek to salvage the nuclear deal with six world powers. "The other side cannot move at a snail's pace and expect us to move at lightning speed. We must continue the negotiations toward a solid and secure agreement," Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly briefing.

The talks that aim to bring Iran and the United States back into compliance with the landmark agreement are scheduled to resume in Vienna on Monday. Iran and the US have been negotiating indirectly. Khatibzadeh told reporters that Iran felt "neither optimistic nor pessimistic" about the talks and would approach them "realistically."

Iran will only accept a full restoration of the 2015 deal that saw Washington ease sanctions on Tehran in return for curbs on its nuclear program, Khatibzadeh said. The US quit the pact in 2018, allowing economic sanctions to snap back in place. (ANI/Sputnik)

