Arun Kumar Chatterjee appointed as India's next ambassador to Kyrgyz Republic

Arun Kumar Chatterjee has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kyrgyz Republic, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 16:25 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Arun Kumar Chatterjee has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kyrgyz Republic, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday. At present, the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1992 batch is serving as Additional Secretary in the Ministry.

"Shri Arun Kumar Chatterjee (IFS:1992), presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kyrgyz Republic," the MEA statement read. Chatterjee is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

