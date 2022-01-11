Left Menu

Awami Action Committee protest in Skardu over load shedding, food crisis

The Gilgit-Baltistan based Awami Action Committee (AAC) on Monday organised a protest in Skardu against repeated and prolonged power shedding and a crisis of food items, amidst heavy snowfall in the area.

The speakers said that their protest will continue for the protection of their basic economic, political and social rights. Najaf Ali, Shabbir Mayar and others spoke on this occasion.

Last year in October, Awami Action Committee and rights activists gathered in Gilgit, the capital city of illegally-occupied Gilgit Baltistan to oppose Islamabad's policies, which they said are intrusive, exploitative and discriminatory. The event marked an intensified indigenous resistance to Islamabad's vigorous attempts at expanding its political control over the illegally occupied region. (ANI)

