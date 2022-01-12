20 employees of Samsung Electronics who visited CES tested positive for COVID-19

About 20 executives and employees of Samsung Electronics who visited the US have been tested positive for COVID-19. According to the industry on the 11th, about 20 employees of Samsung Electronics who attended the 'CES 2022,' world's largest electronics and IT exhibition held in Las Vegas, the US from the 5th to the 7th, have been confirmed for COVID-19. Samsung Electronics announced this through company notice.

Those employees of Samsung Electronics were tested positive for COVID-19 before boarding a flight to Korea. With Samsung Electronics' medical support, all of them are in self-quarantine in the US. Samsung Electronics is planning to negotiate with the US health authorities to dispatch three chartered planes to transfer their employees to Korea on the 11-12th and allow them to stay at the quarantine facility in Korea.

