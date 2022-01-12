Left Menu

Sputnik seems to be more effective against Omicron if compared to other jabs: Putin

Sputnik demonstrates very high efficacy against Omicron variant and appears to be more effective than other vaccines against the new strain, said Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 12-01-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 16:03 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (file Image). Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], January 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Sputnik demonstrates very high efficacy against Omicron variant and appears to be more effective than other vaccines against the new strain, said Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday. "It appears that Sputnik V is very effective. Perhaps it is more effective than other vaccines used in the world," Putin said at a session of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers, TASS News Agency reported.

The Russian president added that in any way the vaccine's ability to neutralize the virus is obvious. On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated B.1.1.529 as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron. It also said that the new variant has "a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning."

Cases of infections with the new strain of the novel coronavirus have been already registered in more than 100 countries. As of today, Russia reported 698 Omicron cases across the country. (ANI)

