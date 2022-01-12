Left Menu

Withdrawal of CSTO forces from Kazakhstan to start on Thursday: Tokayev

The organized pullout of peacekeepers sent by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states from Kazakhstan will start on Thursday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday.

ANI | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 12-01-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 19:21 IST
Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], January 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The organized pullout of peacekeepers sent by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states from Kazakhstan will start on Thursday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow the organized withdrawal of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent begins. I had negotiations with the leaders of the respective states. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the command of the contingent for the work done during these few days," Tokayev told a response center meeting, adding that the CSTO mission is assessed as "very successful".

The president was briefed that Kazakh authorities have managed to "free Almaty from terrorists" thanks to additional forces, including those sent by the CSTO, Tokayev's press office said. (ANI/Sputnik)

