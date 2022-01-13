Left Menu

Explosion occurs in Afghanistan's capital Kabul

A blast occurred in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Thursday, local media reported citing Interior Ministry.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 13-01-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 17:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A blast occurred in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Thursday, local media reported citing Interior Ministry. Taking to Twitter, Tolo News said that the blast occurred in the Parwan-e-Si area of PD4 in Kabul city.

"The Interior Ministry confirmed a roadside bomb blast this afternoon in the Parwan-e-Si area of PD4 in Kabul city, Tolo News tweeted. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

