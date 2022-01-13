Left Menu

US officials in missions in Geneva, Paris affected by suspected Havana syndrome: Reports

Diplomats working at the US diplomatic missions in Geneva and Paris may have been affected by so-called Hava Syndrome, and at least one was evacuated for treatment, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people in the know.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 20:10 IST
US officials in missions in Geneva, Paris affected by suspected Havana syndrome: Reports
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], January 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Diplomats working at the US diplomatic missions in Geneva and Paris may have been affected by so-called Hava Syndrome, and at least one was evacuated for treatment, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people in the know. The incidents reportedly happened in summer of 2021. In Geneva, three American officials reported symptoms similar to Havana Syndrome. At least one diplomat was evacuated to the US for treatment.

Senior embassy officials in Paris also informed diplomats by email of one more suspected case and called on the mission's staff to report unusual symptoms. US diplomats were first diagnosed with Havana Syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The diplomats said they experienced piercing sounds that have caused longer-term health effects. American diplomats in Russia, Tajikistan, Austria and in several African countries have also reported experiencing Havana Syndrome symptoms, including nausea and dizziness.

In October 2021, President Joe Biden signed into law a measure that provides compensation to US diplomatic personnel whose health has been affected by Havana Syndrome. He added that federal employees who are struggling with brain injuries and have curtailed their careers will also get first-class medical care while the US government is investigating the cause of the alleged attacks. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022