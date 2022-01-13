Left Menu

Indonesia on Thursday confirmed 793 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 4,268,890, according to the Indonesian Health Ministry.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 13-01-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 20:30 IST
Indonesia reports 793 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Jakarta [Indonesia], January 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia on Thursday confirmed 793 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 4,268,890, according to the Indonesian Health Ministry. The ministry reported that the total number of coronavirus related deaths rose to 144,155, including 5 newly recorded, in the Southeast Asian country, while 385 more COVID-19 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,117,347.

As the Indonesian government is accelerating nationwide vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 173.24 million people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while over 118.48 million have taken their second dose. Indonesia started its mass COVID-19 vaccinations in January last year and kicked off the booster rollout on Wednesday. President Joko Widodo have announced that all booster shots are free.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country, the Indonesian government has so far administered over 293.07 million doses, including third or booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

