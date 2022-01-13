Left Menu

Nepal reports 3,553 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal on Thursday recorded 3,553 new cases of COVID-19 and the positivity rate in the country stands at 16 per cent.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-01-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 22:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal on Thursday recorded 3,553 new cases of COVID-19 and the positivity rate in the country stands at 16 per cent. Of the confirmed cases, 2,922 were detected through RT-PCR method and 631 from the antigen method, the Ministry of Health and Population stated.

Out of the new cases, 1,449 cases were reported from Kathmandu, 150 from Bhaktapur and 317 from Lalitpur, taking the total cases in the valley to 1,916 in the past 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there was one coronavirus-related death in the past 24 hours. The COVID-19 death toll in the country is 11,610. There are 14,340 active cases of coronavirus in Nepal as of Thursday.

Cases has increased in alarming rate in the Kathmandu Valley in the third wave of COVID-19 and the number of cases has crossed 11,000-mark in the Valley. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

