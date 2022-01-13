Left Menu

UN Chief urges support for Afghanistan Central Bank to avoid economic collapse in 2022

The United Nations' Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on the international community to quickly provide assistance to the central bank of Afghanistan and do more to inject liquidity in the country's economy to avoid a collapse in 2022.

ANI | New York | Updated: 13-01-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 23:18 IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United Nations' Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on the international community to quickly provide assistance to the central bank of Afghanistan and do more to inject liquidity in the country's economy to avoid a collapse in 2022. "The function of Afghanistan's central bank must be preserved and assisted, and a path identified for conditional release of Afghan foreign currency reserves," Sputnik quoted Guterres statement.

"We must do even more to rapidly inject liquidity into the economy and avoid a meltdown that would lead to poverty, hunger and destitution for millions," Guterres added. Following the Taliban takeover in mid-August, the US froze nearly 10 billion dollars in Afghanistan's assets and slapped sanctions on the Islamic Emirate.

In the meantime, the stoppage of foreign aids to Afghanistan has crippled the already fragile economic system of Afghanistan and has adversely affected the lives of millions of people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

