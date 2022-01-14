Left Menu

Portugal investigating naturalization of Russian businessman Abramovich

The Portuguese Institute of Registries and Notary is investigating the naturalization process of Russian Businessman Roman Abramovich, who became a Portuguese citizen under the law on Sephardic Jews, national media reported on Friday.

ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 14-01-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 14:18 IST
Portugal investigating naturalization of Russian businessman Abramovich
Russian Businessman Roman Abramovich. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Lisbon [Portugal], January 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The Portuguese Institute of Registries and Notary is investigating the naturalization process of Russian Businessman Roman Abramovich, who became a Portuguese citizen under the law on Sephardic Jews, national media reported on Friday. Last December, the Portuguese Ministry of Justice confirmed that Abramovich had obtained citizenship under the Law of Return, which allows descendants of Sephardic Jews originating from Spain and Portugal, and Jews forcibly converted to Christianity, to obtain Portuguese citizenship. Abramovich provided a certificate from the Porto Jewish community as proof of his Sephardic descent.

The process of granting citizenship to Abramovich was completed in an unprecedentedly short time. According to the Portuguese news agency Renascenca, the justice ministry confirmed that Abramovich's case was being investigated at the initiative of the Institute of Registries and Notary. According to the report, the justice ministry said that the investigation is a standard procedure that applies whenever there are signs of any violations in the registration procedures. Regarding the citizenship acquisition by descendants of Sephardic Jews, the requirement of belonging to the Sephardic community must be confirmed by a Jewish community with the status of a religious legal entity.

In 2018, Abramovich, who had been living in the United Kingdom for several years, had difficulty renewing his British residency permit, and moved to Israel, obtaining an Israeli passport under the national law of return. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus; Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of serious COVID and more

Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022