Russian Foreign Minister may visit Japan in next 2-3 months

Moscow [Russia], January 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that he may visit Japan in the next two or three months.

According to the minister, Russia has called for open dialogue with Japan.

"And the visit will definitely take place. We are now agreeing on a plan. I think that in the next couple of months we will find such dates," Lavrov told reporters. (ANI/Sputnik)

