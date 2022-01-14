9 dead, 2 rescued in power station flooding in southwest China

Nine people have been confirmed dead after a building flooded at a power station in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, local media reported citing authorities as saying on Friday. The flooding, which took place at around 1:40 p.m. (local time) Wednesday, trapped 11 maintenance personnel in the power station in Danba County.

Two people were rescued without life-threatening injuries, Xinhua reported. All the flood water had been pumped out by 2:45 p.m. (local time) Friday, ending a rescue operation joined by over 500 rescue workers from related provincial, prefectural and county departments, as per Xinhua. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)