North Korea's missile tests pose a serious threat to Japan, global community, says Hirokazu Matsuno, secretary-general of Japanese Government

North Korea's missile tests pose a serious threat to Japan and the global community, Hirokazu Matsuno, secretary-general of the Japanese Government, said on Friday.

Tokyo [Japan], January 14 (ANI/Sputnik): North Korea's missile tests pose a serious threat to Japan and the global community, Hirokazu Matsuno, secretary-general of the Japanese Government, said on Friday. "North Korea's repeated missile tests are a serious problem and pose a threat not only to Japan but to the region and the entire international community," Matsuno told a briefing.

At 14:55 local time (05:55 GMT) on Friday, the Japan Coast Guard issued a warning about a possible missile launch by North Korea. Minutes later, it reported that what could be a ballistic missile fired by Pyongyang, fell. After the alleged missile launch, Japan set up a Government crisis response centre. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered the ministries to conduct a detailed analysis of the situation, including the security of air and sea transport, and to take all necessary precautions in the event of an emergency, Kyodo reported, citing Government sources.

Today's launch, if confirmed, will be the third North Korean weapons test in a week. The last launch was made on January 11. (ANI/Sputnik)

