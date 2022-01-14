Jaishankar speaks with foreign ministers of Argentina, Brazil

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday spoke separately with his counterparts from Argentina and Brazil and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations. Jaishankar and Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero noted expanding cooperation in various areas including commerce.

"A virtual review of our ties with FM @SantiagoCafiero of Argentina. Noted our expanding cooperation, including in commerce. Discussed Covid challenges, pharma trade, mining, defence, nuclear and space issues. Our coordination in multilateral forums has been long standing," Jaishankar said in a tweet. Jaishankar said that he had a productive discussion with his Brazilian counterpart Carlos Franca. The two sides agreed to hold an early meeting of Joint Commission.

They also affirmed their commitment to work closely in the United Nations Security Council, BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) and IBSA (India, Brazil, South Africa). "A productive discussion with FM Carlos Franca of Brazil. Agreed to hold an early meeting of our Joint Commission. Affirmed our commitment to work closely in the UNSC, BRICS and IBSA," Jaishankar said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)